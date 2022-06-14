TWO brothers answered a plea for help after an elderly British man fell off a Costa Blanca cliff path into the water.

Aitor and David Vicente were about to walk home along the promenade at Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa after spending time on La Caleta beach on June 5.

THE VICENTE BROTHERS

They noticed a woman shouting for help because a man had fallen into the sea from a cliff pathway.

The brothers sprung into action, with David going to ask for help from the duty soldier based at the ‘Teniente Morejon’ detachment in Cabo Roig.

David and the soldier went down the cliff but strong waves meant it was difficult to get to the British victim.

Aitor Vicente rushed to a jet ski outlet in Cabo Roig and got the help of an instructor named Luis.

They travelled across the water to reach the man, but the jet ski turned over, throwing both Aitor and Luis into the sea.

They decided that the soldier-named David- was smaller than Aitor and that it would give better stability in a second rescue attempt.

All went to plan this time, as the Brit was hauled onboard and taken to a small beach by the Cabo Roig port.

An ambulance then arrived to take him to hospital.

Rescuer Aitor told Radio Orihuela SER: “When you’re there, you don’t think.”

“You try to do everything possible to rescue the man.”

The identity of the rescued British man has not been revealed.

