2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Son Caliu - € 450,000

Apartment Son Caliu, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 450,000

Located a short walk to 2 beautiful beaches, this wonderful light flooded apartment comprises of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate fitted kitchen and a covered terrace overlooking the community gardens & pool. The apartment is sold with a private parking space and a spacious storage room. The property is presented in great condition, in a well maintained community, close to various restaurants, cafes and supermarkets. If you would like any more information do not hesitate to contact one of our agents… See full property details