AN employee of Manchester United and Portugal soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, crashed his €2.1 million sports car in Mallorca on Monday.

The two-seater Bugatti Veyron hit the entrance wall of a property on the Sa Coma urbanisation in Bunyola at around 11.00 am.

For reasons unknown it ended up in a storage area for butano gas bottles.

The area was wrecked with gas cylinders sprayed all over the ground.

The front of the black luxury car was badly damaged but Ronaldo’s employee was unhurt.

It’s not been said whether anybody else was in the car at the time.

The Bunyola Policia Local attended the scene along with the Guardia Civil.

Ronaldo has been on holiday in Mallorca since June 14 with his wife and five children.