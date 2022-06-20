A CONFUSED ‘Kamikaze’ driver travelling in wrong direction has caused mayhem on Andalucian roads this weekend.

According to the 112 emergency coordination centre, the incident occurred on Saturday night, June 18, at around 10pm, when the emergency number was inundated with calls from concerned drivers who had witnessed the car travelling in the wrong direction.

Over 50 calls were made in the space of a few minutes by distressed drivers alerting of the ‘Kamikaze’ driver.

The vehicle, which was travelling the wrong way along the A-49 between Huelva and Sevilla, caused three separate accidents resulting in three people injured.

After receiving the alert, the Guardia Civil was immediately dispatched to the area along with emergency medical teams.

The incident resulted in three separate accidents on the Castilleja de la Cuesta, Bollullos de la Mitación and Umbrete stretches.

As a result of the accidents, three people were injured and had to be evacuated by the medical services to the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

READ MORE:

Tax advisor fakes car accident death on Spain’s Costa Blanca after €600,000 goes missing from client account

Tragic accident sees farmer killed by own tractor whilst ploughing in Spain’s Toledo