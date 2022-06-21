A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested for trying to board a London bound plane at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport.

As reported by the Policia Nacional yesterday, Monday June 20, two individuals were arrested at Malaga airport in the early hours of June 16, after they attempted to use alleged fake identification to board a flight to the UK.

Police officers intercepted the couple at a checkpoint before they got on the plane and quickly verified on a first examination that both passports showed signs of manipulation.

Subsequent checks on the documents were carried out at the police station, and the existence of forgery was verified.

The young man and women have been detained and face charges for crimes of document falsification.

