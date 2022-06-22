A SPANIARD who travelled to Ukraine to join the resistance against the Russian invasion has been killed.

Angel Adrover Martinez, was killed on Saturday, possiblly during fighting at Severodonetsk in circumstances that have not yet been made clear.

Ángel Adrover Martínez, a Spanish illegal combatant in Ukraine, was killed on 18 June, possibly at Severodonetsk. Aged 31, he appears to have had no prior military experience. Believed to be the first Spanish citizen killed. Was a telecommunications engineer from Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/t5QW6yP7qQ — Pavel Fredomhauer (@fredomhauer) June 22, 2022

The 31-year-old from Mallorca had no military training but travelled to Ukraine via the Netherlands after the invasion by Putin’s forces.

He initially went to provide humanitarian aid but then moved to a military base in Lviv where he was supplying support to military troops, according to information published in Ultima Hora newspaper on Mallorca.

His death was confirmed by Spain’s Foreign Ministry making him the first Spaniard to be killed in Ukraine since the outbreak of war in February.

His family described him as a very altruistic man, who had been moved to do something after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

