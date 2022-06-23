THE Junta has announced it will maintain alert level 0 for Covid-19 the entire summer season.

Despite a recent increase in Covid-19 cases, above all in people aged 60 and over and rumours of a seventh Covid wave to hit Spain, the Regional Ministry of Health has agreed to maintain the region in alert level 0.

After analysing the epidemiology reports, the Regional Minister, Jesus Aguirre, explained that “we are not in the same situation as in December or January.”

“The region will continue without restrictions until September 22, when the alert committees will meet again to assess the situation.” Aguirre added.

The measure comes into force at midnight this Thursday 23 June and will be upheld until September 22.

The Regional Ministry of Health has agreed to maintain the region in Covid alert level 0 after analysing the epidemiology reports on the incidence, severity and distribution of Covid-19 as well as hospital occupancy.

Overall hospital admissions of Covid-19-confirmed patients in Andalucia currently sits at 500, of which around 30 are in the ICU.

