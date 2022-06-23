THE Spanish Navy submarine ‘Tramontana’ S-74 is scheduled to arrive at the port of Malaga this Friday, June 24.

Making a rest stop which will last until Sunday June 26, this vessel arrives in Malaga waters after participating in the Flotex 22 exercises and will be open for visits from 4pm to 6.30pm on Friday June 24 and from 10am to 2pm and again from 4pm to 6.30pm on Saturday 25.

It is unusual for these vessels to come to the capital of the Costa del Sol, in fact its last docking in Malaga was in February 2005.

In accordance with Covid health measures, the tours will be given to groups of no more than ten people at a time, and the total number of visitors will be limited to 150 on Friday and 300 on Saturday.

Entrances will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis, and face masks must be worn inside the submarine.

Additionally, a temperature check will be taken before going on board and hand sanitiser will be available.

The Ministry has also warned that access to the submarine is via a vertical ladder and may not be suitable for people with mobility issues.

Built by Bazan shipyards in Cartagena and launched on 30 November 1984, the Tramontana is the fourth Spanish submarine of the Galerna class.

This vessel was commissioned into the Navy on 27 January 1986 and is considered a valuable combat unit given it can navigate for 45 days without having to surface.

With a crew of 60 sailors, the S-74 has a range of 9,000 miles (14,480 kilometres) at a speed of 9 knots (16 kilometres per hour).

READ MORE: