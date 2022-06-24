EXPATS at Ryder’s Bar in Puerto de la Duquesa on the Costa del Sol were surprised to discover a famous punter in their midst as they enjoyed an afternoon pint in the port when Harry Redknapp showed up.

The former Premier League footballer and manager who won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! thrilled drinkers at the pub as he happily chatted and had a laugh with everyone.

The King of the Jungle visit to the popular expat haunt down the coast from Estepona took place on Tuesday, June 21.

Harry enjoying the craic at Ryder’s Bar in Puerto de la Duquesa.

He was spotted having a drink with two of his friends, football agent Eamon Collins and ex-West Brom star Derek Stratham, both of whom are regulars at the bar.

Bar owners Sharon Anne O’Callaghan, 60 from London and her husband Andrew Moore, 62 from the Midlands, said it was a pleasure to have Rednapp at Ryder’s.

Sharon told the Olive Press: “It was great to meet Harry, he is a lovely man, a true gent and was only happy to chat with customers.”

