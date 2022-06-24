A homeless Barcelona couple have been treated for minor facial burns after flammable liquid was thrown at them while they were sleeping in the street.

Police have arrested a homeless man over the assault.

The couple were attacked at around 8.00 am on Friday on Calle Cervello in the Raval district of Barcelona which has a number of homeless people in the area.

The man and woman managed to get to a local health centre themselves to receive treatment.

Police took a statement and their description of the assailant matched a homeless man known to authorities.

Officers combed the Raval area and arrested the aggressor some three hours after the assault.

It’s not known what motivated the attack.

