A homeless Barcelona couple have been treated for minor facial burns after flammable liquid was thrown at them while they were sleeping in the street.
Police have arrested a homeless man over the assault.
The couple were attacked at around 8.00 am on Friday on Calle Cervello in the Raval district of Barcelona which has a number of homeless people in the area.
The man and woman managed to get to a local health centre themselves to receive treatment.
Police took a statement and their description of the assailant matched a homeless man known to authorities.
Officers combed the Raval area and arrested the aggressor some three hours after the assault.
It’s not known what motivated the attack.
