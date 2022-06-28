NEW Manchester City signing Erling Haaland was spotted having fun in the sun enjoying a kickabout with local kids on a beach near his home in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The Norwegian striker who was recently signed for €60m showed off his football skills to the local youngsters on Playa del Cable in a video that was shared on social media.

The 21-year-old has a home in the area and is a frequent visitor. He was recently spotted out with Betis player, Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez as well as taking a turn in the DJ booth of a local nightclub.

