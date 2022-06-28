THREE Czech nationals have been arrested for running a mail order drugs service out of the Costa Blanca.

They were based in Playa de San Juan in Alicante and the Playa de Muchavista area of El Campello.

The traffickers mailed out so-called ‘zombie’ drugs and amphetamines to the USA as their main destination.

The Guardia Civil received co-operation from the US National Security Investigations department in Buffalo to bust the gang.

Customers in the UK, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland were also mailed supplies.

Up to 300 parcels were sent each month from Correos offices across Alicante Province.

The gang wrote bogus ‘sender’ names and addresses on the parcels to maintain anonymity.

Different Correos offices were used in Alicante, Benidorm, El Campello, Elche, Mutxamel, and San Juan de Alicante to avoid attracting suspicion from counter stuff.

One of the gang members was in charge of receiving drug supplies from the Netherlands for onward distribution.

The criminals lived in a luxury villa at Playa de Muchavista which authorities assumed was bought from their drug trafficking proceeds as none of them had any registered work or declared income in Spain.

Two of the crew were arrested at Alicante-Elche airport.

One of them had flown back from the Czech Republic with €25,000 in cash hidden among his belongings.

The third gang member was detained at Playa de San Juan.

