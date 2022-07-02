THE number of tourists visiting Andalucia has risen by 142% in May compared to this time last year.

May saw 426,980 visitors flock to Andalucia, one of Spain’s most popular tourist areas.

Not only have numbers increased, but the type of tourism has also diversified.

The number of tourists who opted to stay in accommodation other than a hotel grew by 148% compared to May 2021.

Apartments, campsites, and rural accommodation proved popular for visits to Spain’s southern province.

There were 1,352,929 visitors staying in these kinds of accommodation this May, a trend which was mirrored across Spain as the country moved out of the Covid pandemic.

At a country level, overnight stays in non-hotel accommodation in Spain grew by over 200% compared to last year during the first five months of 2022.

Despite these bumper numbers, there are concerns of a new inbound wave, with covid cases rising in the region.

While most Covid measures have been removed in the country, it is still mandatory to wear masks on all public transport.

