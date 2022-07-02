2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Veleta - € 145,000

Apartment La Veleta, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 145,000

Ground floor apartment for sale at La Veleta – Torrevieja. This cozy apartment is distributed of living-room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a South facing terrace of 40 sq m. It has been renovated recently and it is sold fully furnished and equipped, with air conditioning. Ready to move into. The price includes an underground car space in the building. "El Real de la Veleta" is a residential complex with communal pool located few meterS from Mediterranean sea, the area of LA VELETA is one of the most prestigious ones in Torrevieja. A step of supermarkets,… See full property details