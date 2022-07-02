‘FUNKY Townrremolinos’ is coming to town with a free of charge music event to be held on July 8 at the Torremolinos Bullring.

The event will start at 9 pm and will bring together artists of the international stature of Martha High, the ‘official backing vocalist of James Brown’

The funky diva of the ‘golden era’ of the late 1960’s to the mid 1970’s will be joined by other acclaimed artists, such as Javier Ojeda, Gordo Master, Julia Martin, Suzette Moncrief and Noelia Sakura, in this one-off funky show.

In addition, the Big Band Málaga Funk Allstars will be present, bringing together other great musicians.

The musical event, organised by the Events Department with the artistic coordination of Javier Ojeda, aims to be a unique and different show that will bring together various artists and music styles.

