By Livia Cockerell

UNCARING bosses better watch out – 80 employment inspectors will be posted in Mallorca to monitor working conditions this summer.

During high season, employment breaches, particularly concerning temporary workers, are not uncommon. President of Mallorca Francina Armengol and employment minister Iago Negueruela have reinforced the Inspection Plan following two years in which it has not been largely enforced.

The inspectors will be looking at violations of employment regulations regarding working hours and overtime.

Their checks will heavily focus on construction and hospitality sectors where breaches are most frequently made during the summer months.

For many years, Mallorca´s workers have suffered due to issues regarding temporary employment. However, President Armengol expressed his optimism as he stated that, currently, 80% of jobs on the island are permanent.

