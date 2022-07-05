The traditional Ecuadorian tapas restaurant offers the chance to try the most exotic and delicate foods Latin America has to offer, without having to make the transatlantic trip.

At Vera’s the team of chefs is made up of passionate and experienced professionals, all of whom are natives of Ecuador proud to share their national cuisine with Valencia.

All the best tastes Ecuador has to offer are served using only fresh produce of the highest quality.

Staying true to its location, the unique point of this Ecuadorian restaurant is that it also serves delicious traditional spanish tapas creating an eclectic menu unlike anywhere else.

Valencia as a city is a powerhouse of Spanish cuisine, being home of course to the most iconic Spanish dish, the paella.

But Vera’s Restaurante is the place to go for a totally unique gastronomic experience – an unforgettable fusion of Spanish and Latin American gastronomy.

One of the main specialties is the stone grilled meats, always described as exceptional with options from galician steaks with maturation of 15 days, to tuna steaks and grilled gilthead.

Another popular order is the barbecue for two, encompassing a feast of steak, creole sausage, pork chop and chicken breast.

Vera’s restaurant also has an incredible offer for Olive Press readers, with 20% off the menu.

Take advantage of this unmissable opportunity and visit Vera’s Restaurant at Avinguda de Navarro Reverter, 8, 46004, Valencia.

To make a reservation email reserva@verarestaurante.es, call +34625361511, or visit the website https://www.verarestaurante.es/es/