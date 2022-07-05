POLICE have busted a football match-fixing ring that operated in Spain and Gibraltar.

Investigators say the network had made more than €500,000, mostly on illicit gambling linked to Spain’s Third Division. Although links to Gibraltar’s National League have been made by Interpol, no information to say how widespread the practice was has been given.

Authorities arrested 21 people and another six are under investigation for organised crime, corruption and defrauding gambling operators.

They also seized €60,000 in cash, two vehicles, smartphones and computer equipment during Operation Conifera.

Investigators say that the gang relied on two ‘leaders’ who had close connections to professional football.

They approached football players who provided confidential information in order to influence matches.

Information gained would then be used by ‘procurers’ who provided identities for online gambling and mules to place sports bets and collect prize money.

Members of the network were careful to use encrypted communications, a mix of in-person and online betting, and placing bets in instalments in order to avoid police detection.

