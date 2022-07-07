Watsons sells properties in La Marina in record time

THE sister company to Barclays Properties, Watsons Real Estate, is a logical first choice when selling a property in La Marina Urbanisation.

Another award-winner, the company’s expertise was recognised when it received the prestigious title of ‘Most Exclusive Property Agency in Alicante 2021’ in the BUILD Real Estate & Property Awards.

Watsons Real Estate specialises in La Marina Urbanisation and is renowned for selling properties in record time – some being snapped up even before they are officially on the market, or within 24 hours of being listed.

Watsons Real Estate has an extensive database of international clients who are waiting on tenterhooks, ready to buy, and are updated whenever there’s an addition to the property portfolio.



Watsons at La Marina Urbanisation. Photo: Watsons.

With over 24 years of experience in helping clients to sell properties in La Marina, Watsons has a multilingual team of dedicated professionals who work to high standards – ensuring that properties are marketed for the best possible price, combined with a quick sale.

Watsons Real Estate and Barclays Properties are sister companies, working together to ensure that sellers and buyers receive a comprehensive service.

Watsons Real Estate offers accurate appraisals, free conveyancing, low commission rates (between 2% and 3%), tailored marketing strategies, precise descriptions, professional drone video and photography, plus two agencies for the price of one.

Like Barclays, Watsons provides an in-house conveyancing solicitor and conveyancing team that can offer both sellers and buyers professional advice and expertise. These services include power of attorney, obtaining your NIE, mortgages, habitation certificates, energy certificates, wills, declaration of building work, other conveyancing services, and help to refurbish, build, and furnish a property.

Says proprietor Simone Watson: “We are marketing experts, with an external and internal marketing team working together to ensure maximum exposure, locally and internationally. Your property is in good hands when selling with Watsons Real Estate.”

Watsons Real Estate is fully registered with AEGAI (Nº 1797), complying with the laws and regulations in Spain, enabling it to legally represent clients throughout property sales and purchases.

