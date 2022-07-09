Buy in La Marina with award-winning Barclays Properties

BUYING a property in La Marina urbanisation is easier if you are guided by experts with specialist, on-the-ground knowledge. This is where an experienced real estate agent proves invaluable, so you can obtain your dream home with minimal effort.

Barclays Properties was established in La Marina in 1998 and, during the last 24 years, has helped literally thousands of clients to buy their dream home on the urbanisation. The company was recently commended at the industry-renowned Corporate Livewire Global Awards, in which it was awarded ‘Real Estate Agent of the Year in Spain 2021/22’

Barclays Properties in La Marina Urbanisation. Photo: Barclays Properties.

Says proprietor, Simone Watson: “Our passion for real estate has been acknowledged by winning the respected award. Our company offers an exclusive, all round conveyancing service. We make customers our top priority. This explains why we are one of the leading Estate Agents in La Marina – along with our sister company, Watsons Real Estate.”

Barclays provides an in-house conveyancing solicitor and conveyancing team that can offer both buyers and sellers professional advice and expertise. These services include power of attorney, obtaining an NIE number (needed to make a purchase), mortgages, habitation certificates, energy certificates (required to sell a property), wills, declaration of building work, and various other conveyancing services. Barclays Properties can also help customers to refurbish, build and furnish their property.

Simone says: “Our friendly and multilingual property specialists go above and beyond when helping buyers and sellers. Their attention to detail and extensive knowledge means that they are especially good at matching people to their perfect property, while guiding and supporting you through the whole process. Client satisfaction is the core value that drives every decision and action within our company.”

“With this in mind, we have a network of returning, loyal clients who refer us to friends and family. We frequently help people, even years after they bought or sold a property. We exist to be your trusted property expert, and to help out when needed.”

Barclays Properties is fully registered with the European Association of Agents and Real Estate administrators (AEGAI Nº 1797), complying with the laws and regulations in Spain, enabling it to legally represent clients throughout property sales and purchases.

