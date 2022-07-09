3 bedroom Flat for sale in Maspalomas - € 159,000

Flat Maspalomas, Gran Canaria 3 beds 1 baths € 159,000

AMG Real Estate presents a beautiful apartment in the Los Dúplex residential complex, located in the heart of San Fernando and only a 15-minute walk from Playa de Ingles. The house, completely renovated 3 years ago with new plumbing and electrical installations. It is sold fully furnished and equipped. For more information and visits do not hesitate to contact us. Offer may be subject to inadvertent errors or omissions, withdrawal from the market, or price change without notice. The Price does not include taxes and expenses of the sale. As well as the Notary, Land Registry and Management… See full property details