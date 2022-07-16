OPEN-AIR cinema returns to the tourist hotspot town of Torremolinos this summer.

With the arrival of summer and the heat, what better way to cool off in the evening than by lounging on the beach watching a film under a star-filled sky.

For those movie-lovers looking for a unique way to go to the cinema, as of July 21,Torremolinos will set-up their open-air cinema where films will be screened for FREE every Tuesday and Thursday until September 1.

The large screen will be set up in the Playamar beach area, next to the Copacabana beach bar, right in front of the promenade itself.

All those who wish to enjoy this summer cinema experience are invited to join in, with spectators advised to take their own beach chair or towel to sit on.

The summer programme of evening open-air screenings includes the following:

July 21: The Secret Life of Pets 2

July 26: Father There Is Only One. II. The arrival of the mother-in-law

July 28: The Lego Movie 2′.

During this month, the: summer cinema schedule will begin at 22:30.

Screening for August includes:

August 2: Out of the Closet.

August 4: Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

August 9: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

August 11: ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business.

All these screenings will start at: 22:00.

