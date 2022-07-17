YOUNG gymnasts from a Javea club made waves recently at the Spanish National championships in Lleida.

Club Deportivo Montgo Javea was created in 2006 by a group of parents to highlight the discipline of rhythmic gymnastics.

Eight years later, the club expanded to include the discipline of artistic gymnastics.

The first artistic trainer was Alejandro Castañeyra, who was joined a year later by Yamil Castañeyra.

In 2019, the club welcomed its first official female gymnastic trainer, Judith García-Tenorio who took a team to the first female Spanish Nationals and got some outstanding results.

She was helped by Rimma Kairulina, a rhythmic trainer from Kazakhstan who specialised in creating the floor routines and the flexibility of the gymnasts.

After the pandemic and a prolonged closure, the technical team was severely depleted.

The club scoured the country looking for new trainers and were fortunate to create a new technical team led by a new female training head, Camilo Caceres from Argentina and Marcos Martinez Ramallo for the boys team, who is one of the few international gymnastics judges from Spain.

The trainers were also joined by Eliana Cepernic and Uxia Noya who work with the initiation team of children.

11 girls aged between 7 and 12 years took part in June’s Lleida nationals and achieved an astounding selection of results across all age ranges and disciplines.

SUCCESS AT LLEIDA

The young gymnasts train 20 hours a week, 6 days a week and Club Deportivo Montgo Javea acknowledges and congratulates them as well as their families and trainers, who made all of this possible.

The club also thanks Javea’s Sky Blue Properties for their sponsorship of Nationals events.

Next up for the boys and girls will be another Nationals contest in Pamplona between July 20 and 23.

Club Deportivo Montgo Javea is the only artistic gymnastics club in the Marina Alta area.

Any aspiring gymnasts or children looking for a fun activity, can contact administrator, Elena at cdmontgoxabia@gmail.com for a free trial session.

New sponsors are also very welcome.

