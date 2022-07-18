A HUGE fire that started in the Costa del Sol town of Mijas, which has destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and forced authorities to evacuate 3000 people from their homes, has been stabilised.

At 7:30pm yesterday evening, Sunday July 17, the Junta’s firefighter body INFOCA announced that the Sierra de Mijas fire had been declared ‘stabilised.’

However, though the blaze has been brought under control, it is expected to take several days for the fire to be considered extinguished.

Fortunately, the perimeter is sealed and there is no longer any danger to the houses permitting the evacuated residents of Alhaurin Golf, urbanisation San Jorge, Ardalejos, and La Chichara to return to their homes.

? La dirección de extinción da por ESTABILIZADO a las 19.30 horas #IFMijas, #Málaga. Agradecemos el esfuerzo de todos los intervinientes y la compresión y apoyo de todos los ciudadanos. Continuamos trabajando en su control. pic.twitter.com/5t7o6OXJfq — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 17, 2022

Though there are no longer any active fronts burning, INFOCA is still on alert as it is believed that the strong winds may cause some of the remaining hotspots to reactivate today, Monday July 18.

According to the Junta, some 2,070 hectares hectares have already been burned by the raging fire which swept across the Sierra de Mijas mountains from its starting point in Higueron three days ago.

Days of intense work which has seen more than 400 personnel working to put out the flames.

