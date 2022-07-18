MALAGA is set on becoming a hallmark location for luxury yachts with its new marina.

The official inauguration of the dazzling new marina, which took place last Friday, July 15, sets Malaga up to become one of the top elite superyacht marinas worldwide.

The new marina will allow boats of up to 180 metres in length to dock.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Jose Luis Almazan, president of IGY Malaga Marina, the concessionary company of the new dock said: “Malaga places itself on the world stage for superyachts and megayachts”.

Almazan also highlighted that the strategic situation of Malaga ‘is exceptional,’ and ‘irresistible’ to the superyacht set.

Additionally, the infrastructure, boasting extraordinary facilities, has the capacity to berth 33 different vessels between quay 1 and quay 2 of the port and its expected that the world’s glitterati will return time and time again to revel in the ports splendour, and that of the city.

In fact, the new marina is expected to have an impact of €104 million per year and generate 800 new jobs.

Additionally, it is believed that this new marina will help to ‘deseasonalise’ tourism as it is expected that many of these superyachts will dock in Malaga ‘in the last quarter of the year’ taking advantage of the weather conditions in the city.

