Apartment San Eugenio, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 325,000

Beautiful 75m2 apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, balkony and a kitchen which is situeted apart. Living complex is quiet and cozy, you can relax an spend your time. The swimming pool is inside the complex. You will find it very comfortable to be only 100 meters away from Puerto Colon and sandy beach. Amazing ocean views will treat your eyes and soul the best way…