A 53-year-old British tourist drowned in a Mallorca hotel swimming pool on Sunday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred at around 4.40 pm at the Globales Palmanova hotel in the Calvia municipality.

The male bather was spotted unconscious in the water with hotel lifeguards trying to revive him.

They were joined by Calvia Policia Local officers and an ambulance team.

Medics pronounced him dead following a suspected cardiorespiratory arrest.

No details about the victim have been released including whether he was on holiday with family or friends.

The Guardia Civil will carry out a formal investigation into the circumstances behind the death.

