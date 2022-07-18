A WOMAN and an Irish man are fighting for their lives after being shot when a fight broke out at a nightclub in the Costa del resort of Marbella on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old is among five people hospitalised after a shoot out at the Opium Beach Club on the Paseo Marítimo de Marbella around 1am on Monday morning.

Clubbers ran for cover in chaotic scenes after gunfire was heard in the VIP section of the nightclub.

Thalia Robles, 22, who was visiting the resort on holiday from London where she lives and works told the Olive Press: “ “I was partying with my friends when I heard shots coming from the VIP area.

“At that moment, everyone started running, I became separated from all of my friends and had the terrible feeling I would have never seen them again,” she said.

“I thought I was going to die.”

Others posted footage of the mayhem on social media.

We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock ? #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/aq6glkC8lT — Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022

Five people were taken to the nearby Costa del Sol Hospital, four of them with gunshot wounds and the fifth, the alleged gunman, with stab wounds to his head and chest.

He is said to be under police guard at the hospital where his condition is described as ‘stable’.

“The shooter is originally from Holland and it appears he pulled out his gun and fired shots after being stabbed,” a spokesperson from Policia Nacional told the Olive Press.

The 32-year-woman is in intensive care after being operated on during the night and is described as being in a ‘serious condition’ by hospital authorities.

An Irishman, also 32 is also being treated in intensive care while two other men are said to be recovering well.

Hospital authorities confirmed to the Olive Press that an 18-year-old man who was shot in the left hip is ‘recovering well’ and so too is a 40-year-old man who was shot in the back.

“These injuries in principle are not serious but we await further tests,” a hospital spokesman told the Olive Press.

READ MORE: