FROM rural estates to beachside boutiques and historic houses to restaurants with rooms, there are so many places to lay down your hat on the Costa de la Luz.

Few places come better placed than Tarifa’s Hurricane Hotel and its sister Punta Sur.

Set up in the 1980s, the Hurricane has counted on celebrities and royals among its guests, no surprise given its location in stunning gardens, at the end of celebrated Los Lances beach.

Hurricane hotel

Its sister Punta Sur, also sits in an amazing leafy enclave, protected from the famous Tarifa winds, with well appointed rooms and the best pool on the coast. Oh and a tennis court and great restaurant to boot.

Relaxing at Punto Sur

Closer to Vejer look out for Cortijo el Indiviso which counts on 20 hectares of its own beautiful countryside with amazing views to match.

An equestrian estate, the historic cortijo has quiet, cool rooms and has a charming patio and pool area to relax in after a long day’s sightseeing. It’s a great place to birdwatch sitting on the edge of the Marismas Natural Park, and owners Eva Carniero and Jason de Carteret are huge animal lovers and have many rescue pets and horses.

Casa de Califa

Nearby in the heart of Vejer you’ll find the seminal Casa de Califa, in the town’s loveliest square. This fabulous Moorish building is set around a charming central patio, where guests take breakfast and dine under candlelight each evening (but don’t forget to book).

Next door, its sister Las Palmeras, also oozes history, but has a fabulous pool to cool off in after a day of sightseeing.

Las Palmeras with its stunning views.

Also owned by the group is the fabulous Madreselva Hotel in Caños de Meca, which is just 50m from the village’s famous beach, as well as most of the local restaurants. It has a sleepy courtyard, a small pool and the best breakfast on the coast.

The gorgeous Moorish style of Madreselva Hotel.

In Zahara you have the excellent Hotel Antonio, sitting on one of Andalucia’s top beaches and with one of the best restaurants on the coast.

Hotel Antonio is right next to the beach.

In the heart of the town, you must definitely check out the Hotel Pozo del Duque, which also sits right on the beach and counts on two pools, one of them to die for on the roof with some of the best views in Cadiz.

Windswept vistas at Hotel Pozo del Duque

