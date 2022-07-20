THE national rail operator, Renfe, has informed that the high-speed rail link between Madrid and Malaga will suffer delays in August due to maintenance works.

As informed at the start of this month, the AVE line between Madrid and Malaga—one of the oldest in Spain—needs substantial repairs to its infrastructure.

The works will see Renfe’s high-speed and long-distance services to Malaga modified with respect to the current timetable and journey times will be increased by an average of 10 minutes.

Trains to Malaga that will be affected by the maintenance works are the following:

AVE Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga

Intercity Madrid-Algeciras

AVE Barcelona-Malaga

Avant Seville-Cordoba-Malaga

Avant Seville-Cordoba-Granada

Anyone buying a train ticket from Madrid to Malaga will be notified with a triangle alert, outlining possible delays in the month of August.

Renfe is offering free cancellations and changes for those customers who have purchased their tickets before June 30 for travel from August 1 to September 5, and are not happy with the new travel conditions.

Trains affecting the city of Malaga due to this rescheduling will return to their usual timetables as of September 6.

