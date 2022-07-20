A DAY at the beach with your dog provides a great bonding experience, but be sure to plan and pack paw-fectly.

Once you’ve located your ideal dog-friendly beach, the following list will help guarantee a fun day out at the beach with your furry pack members!

Pad protectors, to avoid burns: Sometimes the temperature of the sand, rocks or pebbles on the beach floor is very high and our dogs’ pads can get burnt. There are pad protectors, such as booties or ointments, that will prevent this from happening.

To give an idea of the seriousness of the high temperatures on our pooch’s paws, with an ambient temperature of 25ºC the asphalt reaches 52º. In other words, the ground reaches more than double the thermal sensation that we experience in the environment, something that pets, and mostly dogs, suffer during the summer season.

Seven practical tips for a dog-friendly day out at the seaside in Spain

Provide lots of fresh water : Your dog can easily dehydrate in the heat of summer, freezing the water before the trip will help it remain cooler for longer. Giving them plenty of fresh water will also prevent them from drinking sea water which can cause them to have stomach problems and diarrhoea.

: Your dog can easily dehydrate in the heat of summer, freezing the water before the trip will help it remain cooler for longer. Giving them plenty of fresh water will also prevent them from drinking sea water which can cause them to have stomach problems and diarrhoea. Apply sunscreen to your dog: Sun protection is just as important for pets as it is for people, use a pet-safe sunscreen on your dog’s nose, ears, and any other areas with sparse fur.

Sun protection is just as important for pets as it is for people, use a pet-safe sunscreen on your dog’s nose, ears, and any other areas with sparse fur. Prevent your dog from eating sand : it can cause a blockage in the intestine, which is called sand impaction.

: it can cause a blockage in the intestine, which is called sand impaction. Provide shade: Providing shade can help your dog keep their body temperature cool and let them rest out of the direct sunlight when needed. You might also limit your beach visits to early or late in the day when the sun isn’t as strong. If you plan to be at the beach for most of the day, there are a variety of products you can choose from, such as pop-up tents, beach tents, umbrellas, and sunshades.

Providing shade can help your dog keep their body temperature cool and let them rest out of the direct sunlight when needed. You might also limit your beach visits to early or late in the day when the sun isn’t as strong. If you plan to be at the beach for most of the day, there are a variety of products you can choose from, such as pop-up tents, beach tents, umbrellas, and sunshades. Tag correctly : In the event you are separated, make sure your dog has his collar on, with a proper I.D. attached including your name and phone number.

: In the event you are separated, make sure your dog has his collar on, with a proper I.D. attached including your name and phone number. Rinse: Rinse your dog off with clean water after a trip to the beach in order to remove any sand or salt that has built up in their fur, which could cause skin irritation.

READ MORE: