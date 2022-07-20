QUESTIONS have been tabled in Spain’s Congress about the long delay to executing plans to convert the N-332 highway in Torrevieja to a dual carriageway.

The route is a bottleneck magnet in the summer with increased volumes of tourist traffic.

Despite the national government agreeing to the long-awaited upgrade four years ago, nothing appears to have moved forward.

Draft planning including environmental studies were given the go-ahead in June 2018 with an 18-month execution date.

If all had gone to schedule, construction could have started in the later half of 2020.

The Ciudadanos group in Congress has filed a set of questions to the government about the N-332 situation.

Ciudadanos transport spokesman and Alicante Province deputy, Juan Ignacio Lopez Bas, said: “The solution to traffic jams would be to launch the dual carriageway project for this road, which the Ministry of Transport claims they started drafting last September.”

“We are very afraid that the promised improvements for this road have remained a mere headline and that the drafting and approval of the project stays in a drawer due to the complete negligence of the Ministry and its zero interest in improving infrastructures in Alicante Province,” added Lopez-Bas.

