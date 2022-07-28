GRANADA and Malaga will add a new frequency to their Avant train connection from August onwards.

Since April of this year, the two popular Spanish cities have been connected by a high-speed rail service operated by the RENFE rail network.

The Avant services was the first to offer a direct train service between Malaga and Granada, with an initial service that saw two Avant trains a day running in each direction between the two cities.

As of August the RENFE rail network will offer a third frequency, with two new trains, one in each direction, departing from Granada at 1:30pm and from Malaga at 3:50 pm.

This additional train schedule compliments the current routes which sees a 9:25am train depart from Malaga, arriving in the capital of Granada at 10:37 am and an evening service which departs from Malaga at 8:25 pm and arrives in Granada at 9:37 pm.

For those travelling from Granada to Malaga, the first train departs from Granada at 7:40 am and arrives in Malaga at 8:50 am and the evening train that departs from Granada at 6:50 pm arrives in Malaga at 8:00 pm.

The journey time for the high-speed service takes one hour and ten minutes, with an intermediate stop in Loja.

