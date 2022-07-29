FROM the moment an owner takes on the title deed of a property they also take on the community benefits and responsibilities.

There will usually be a coefficient reflected in the deed. In any community, there should be an administrator, a committee formed of homeowners, and a presiding president.

In our experience communities are best run by homeowners with a vested interest in the community.

There are often communal elements and community statutes in the constitution, which may be surprising.

These include not just public areas such as swimming pools and gardens, but building facades, terraces, balcony railings, etc.

Even in the communities where these elements are not in common, such as individual villas in an urbanisation, we often find that the community has rules regarding exterior paint colours, dividing garden walls, and satellite dishes, for example.

Any changes to the community statutes or committee members should be passed by a majority vote of homeowners.

The community payments are a legal obligation and the community has the legal right to embargo your account for unpaid fees.

If renting, clarify your responsibilities and benefits with your landlord. It may also be worth employing the services of a professional to interpret or act as a mediator.

For any help and advice on legal issues, you can contact legal eagle, Victoria Wright at ALBA Consultas. Email: info@albaconsultas.com. Call (+34) 96 561 5061 / +34 692 386 293 or drop into the office at C.C. Europeo, Local 168, Ctra Teulada – Moraira. 03724

READ MORE: