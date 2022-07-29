MALAGA CITY has received a family tourism award for its family-friendly tourist activities.

The distinction is awarded to cities whose tourism industry offers an outstanding choice to families and is approved by the Spanish the Ministry of Trade.

The award ceremony took place on Tuesday July 26, in the Patio de Banderas of Malaga city hall, and was attended by Councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, and president of the Spanish Federation of Large Families, José Manuel Trigo.

Malaga’s tourism is booming.

Photo: Wikipedia

Florido said: “The Family Tourism award endorses us as a great destination which adapts to the needs and desires of family tourism. We know that travelling with families requires extra planning in terms of reservations and the search for leisure activities. That is why we empathise and work towards a destination of excellence that offers solutions.”

Malaga becomes the first city in Andalucia to scoop up the award in the urban destination category, one of the four categories of recognised destinations.

It means Malaga continues its drive as the pre-eminent tourist destination in Andalucia, and is well on the way to rivalling Barcelona and Madrid nationally.

