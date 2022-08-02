A Valencia Province computer scientist has been arrested for running an online business selling illegally-obtained sexual performance drugs.

The Guardia Civil detained the man, 38, in Oliva.

The drugs were imported from the Czech Republic and the man made payments via cryptocurrencies making it difficult to track the supplies.

SEIZED PILLS

Guardia cyber crime officers discovered the Oliva-based website selling the illegal sex enhancing products.

The Spanish Medicines Agency told them the pills could cause serious health issues unless taken under medical supervision.

Officers raided two addresses belonging to the computer scientist with several parcels containing the illicit pills set for posting to customers.

Over 300 pills were seized along with mobile phone cards and a ledger containing details of shipments.

