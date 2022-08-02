VUELING cabin crew may possibly join its two big rivals, easyJet and Ryanair with strike actions.

The Spanish low-cost airline, based at El Prat de Llobregat in Barcelona is also experiencing moments of tension with some of its workers.

Up until now, the Barcelona based low-cost airline has benefited from the strikes that two of its big rivals, Easyjet and Ryanair, have been suffering for weeks.

However, the CCOO (the Number 1 Trade Union in Spain) has called for a demonstration later today, Tuesday August 2, at the airline’s offices in the Mas Blau industrial estate in El Prat de Llobregat.

With this act of protest, the union is trying to put pressure on the airline’s management to meet its demands for a wage review for cabin crew.

Its aim is for these workers to receive 6.5% of the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for 2021, as well as their consolidation in the wage tables.

“Unfortunately, the response has not been as expected. The company has only offered us 6.5% of the remuneration obtained in 2021, without the respective increase in the salary scales of the remuneration concepts that we currently receive on the payroll, which in our opinion is ‘feast today, famine tomorrow'”, the union said.

Unlike what has happened with easyJet and Ryanair, where workers have been calling strikes for weeks due to the lack of agreement, Vueling has not yet reached this situation.

However, the CCOO have said that the demonstration is “the first step before calling a strike that we are organising for August if the above measures do not have an effect”.

