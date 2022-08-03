SOME 7.5 million tourists visited Spain in June, three times more than in 2021, recent data reveals.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE) in Spain, more than three times as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year—with average daily expenditure soaring too.

In fact, as revealed by data published by the INE yesterday, Tuesday August 3, overall spending has surged to just under €9 million (€8,993 million), compared to almost €2.5 million (€2,422 million) last year.

With this new upturn in June, both the arrival of international tourists and their spending in Spain have now accumulated twelve consecutive months of year-on-year increases after the disruption caused by the global pandemic.

Furthermore, in the first six months of 2022 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 457% exceeding 30.2 million, a figure six times higher than that recorded in the same period of 2021.

The main countries of origin in the first half of 2022 were the United Kingdom, with 1.8 million tourists representing 24.2% of the total and an increase of 1,165.9% compared to June 2021.

Germany and France are the next countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. Germany, with almost 1.1 million, and an increase of 125.8% and France with more than 865,973 (up 97.4%).

Despite the rise in prices and the desire to consume, seeing an average daily expenditure grow by more than 10% to over €1,200 per visitor, the figure is still below June 2019.

