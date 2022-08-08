TRAINS on the high speed AVE route between Madrid and Barcelona and on to the coastal town of Figueres were suspended on Monday morning after thieves stole fibre optic cables from the tracks.
The suspension caused chaos for hundreds of passengers travelling on the popular route as Renfe scrambled to resume services.
Madrid’s Atocha station and Sants station in Barcelona filled with long queues of frustrated travellers.
One man complained, “Please we need someone to come and provide us with information, we don’t have any information”.
The state rail operator said trains should be back on track from 12 noon on Monday and has offered those affected either a full refund or the option to rebook for a later train.
Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalan police force, arrested a19-year old man in connection with the theft which occurred during the night on Sunday.
