A new set of four-day weekly strikes by Ryanair cabin crew staff in Spain led to ten flight cancellations on Monday.

The most affected airport was El Prat at Barcelona with eight cancellations.

111 delays have been reported across Ryanair domestic and international services operating in and out of Spain.

Cabin crews who are union members will strike between Monday and Thursday each week through to the New Year.

Ryanair is refusing to talk to them over their working conditions which has prompted an escalation of strike action.

Spanish law means that cancellations are kept low as flights have to be provided when no suitable alternatives are available.

The most delays were reported at Palma de Mallorca(24), Malaga(23) and Barcelona(18).

Alicante-Elche airport had 14 delayed flights and Madrid had 12 services running behind time.

Ryanair claims the strikes have had little support with a minimal impact on flights.

