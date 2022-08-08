TORREMOLINOS leads the hotel occupancy rate in the province with a forecast of 90% in August.

According to Margarita del Cid, Mayor of Torremolinos, Torremolinos is ‘currently the most popular destination in the province for this month’ with ‘an estimated occupancy rate of over 90%.’

The forecast occupancy rate for September also looks promising with over 85% expected and October, considered a ‘key’ month in consolidating the recovery of the tourism sector, as well as extending the season in terms of employment, is shaping up to be a busy month too for the tourism sector.

The month of July has already gone down as a record month with more than 92% occupancy rate in all types of accommodation.

Furthermore, Torremolinos closed June as the Andalucian destination with the most overnight stays.

Despite these promising figures, Del Cid has pushed for more.

“We are not satisfied with these good figures, we want more and better tourism.” she said.

“We are aware of the importance of meeting the demands for this sector, which generates so much employment in our town, and continue to provide and increase services such as cleaning and security.” Del Cid added.

The Mayor of Torremolinos has also called on the central government to ‘improve the financing of the tourist municipalities like Torremolinos,’ which in turn contribute to a ‘higher income.’

