A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police for drunk driving and reckless behaviour behind the wheel.

The events occurred at around 4:30am yesterday, Monday August 8, when a police patrol vehicle pursued the motorist for several kilometres along the A-45, near Antequera, at high speed.

The dramatic and dangerous police chase, which lasted for several kilometres, and took place in the opposite direction to traffic, saw numerous drivers having to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

The reckless driver ignored the numerous stop signals made by the officers during the pursuit which finally came to an end when the police car was able to overtake the suspect’s vehicle and block his path.

The man made one last attempt to flee on foot before being arrested.

A breathalyser test was performed on the driver and produced a result of 0.97 milligrams per litre in expired air—almost four times over the legal limit—the maximum permitted is 0.25 mg/l.

The driver was arrested for his alleged crime against road safety, drunk driving and for fleeing the authorities.

