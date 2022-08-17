CABIN crew working for Iberia Express have announced a strike between August 28 and September 6 over working conditions.

The industrial action is the latest involving low cost operators in Spain.

Ryanair cabin crews are striking for four days per week until January while Easyjet pilots have two more 72-hour weekend strikes to come.

Iberia Express- part of the International Airlines Group(IAG) that owns the main Iberia carrier and British Airways- runs short and medium-haul routes to over 40 European cities.

Cabin crews want better working conditions and pay rises to offset inflation, the USO and SITCPLA unions said in a joint statement.

“We are very disappointed with Iberia Express’s management, which showed it doesn’t keep its word and doesn’t respect workers who have struggled to keep the company afloat,” the statement said.



Airline workers lost part of their income during the pandemic as many were furloughed and bonuses were suspended.

Like in the case of the Ryanair and Easyjet strikes, the overwhelming majority of flights, though subject to delays, cannot be cancelled due to Spanish government laws.

