2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 475,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 475,000

Large ground floor apartment in Guadalmina Baja, Casasola, situated in a luxury gated complex, with direct access to the communal gardens and large pool. The entrance hall opens to a very good-sized living room with sliding doors communicating with a covered and very private terrace. The master bedroom has en suite bathroom and access to the covered terrace. The second bedroom is very ample, as the terrace has been glazed-in and incorporated to it. The large second bathroom is also used as a guest toilet. Fully equipped kitchen with utility patio. The property has a good-sized underground…