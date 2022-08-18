AN Elche man has been arrested for corrupting children and possessing child pornography.

The Policia Nacional said the 25-year-old Spaniard found potential victims by going onto social media and looking at profiles of young users.

He then tricked the youngsters by saying that he ran a professional photography studio.

The man persuaded them to send him pornographic photos and videos in the full knowledge that he knew they were children.

Two other people who helped him have also been arrested.

A 20-year-old man paid some of the youngsters for the indecent material to be distributed while a 17-year-old girl encouraged other children to send pornographic images to the bogus photographic studio.

The Policia Nacional seized a large number of child pornography from the main detainee’s home which was kept on computer storage devices.

He was jailed by an Elche court while his two helpers were bailed.

