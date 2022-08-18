A TEAM of firefighters battling flames in Aragon have shared a video of them giving water to a roe deer and soothing its burns, providing a heartwarming moment during the horror of yet another wildfire.

The fawn was dehydrated and suffering mild burns after running from the burning forest in a blaze in Moncayo, in the province of Zaragoza.

??? Los propios bomberos forestales de la cuadrilla R60, nos explican en este vídeo cómo han rescatado a este corzo en el #IFAñondelMoncayo

? pic.twitter.com/J6Ya6l7b5y — INFOAR (@IIFFAragon) August 17, 2022

This summer has been the worst in terms of forest fires on record with more than 270,000 hectares already devastated by flames across Spain.

España se mantiene en riesgo extremo por incendios prácticamente en todo su territorio y el fuego ya ha arrasado más de 270.000 hectáreas



Consulta el mapa de incendios de #DatosRTVE: https://t.co/FE5EHOkssU — RTVE (@rtve) August 17, 2022

A massive wildfire is still burning in Castellon and Valencia, although overnight rain helped dampen the blaze.

READ MORE: