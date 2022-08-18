A TEAM of firefighters battling flames in Aragon have shared a video of them giving water to a roe deer and soothing its burns, providing a heartwarming moment during the horror of yet another wildfire.
The fawn was dehydrated and suffering mild burns after running from the burning forest in a blaze in Moncayo, in the province of Zaragoza.
This summer has been the worst in terms of forest fires on record with more than 270,000 hectares already devastated by flames across Spain.
A massive wildfire is still burning in Castellon and Valencia, although overnight rain helped dampen the blaze.
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Panic-stricken passengers break train window to escape as wildfire engulfs tracks in eastern Spain
- WATCH: Wildfire continues to blaze across Castellon and Valencia provinces forcing more evacuations of towns in eastern Spain
- Firefighters hope for storms to help dampen down massive wildfire burning across Alicante province in Spain