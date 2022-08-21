4 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrenueva - € 995,000

Villa Torrenueva, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 995,000

Detached villa located in Torrenueva with direct access to the beach and only five minutes' walk to La Cala de Mijas. The villa is distributed over two floors. On the first floor the hall leads to a spacious living room with a fireplace with access to a large terrace overlooking the pool and the Mediterranean Sea. Three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms with hydro massage showers. On the ground floor there is a further double bedroom with a wheelchair friendly bathroom, an open plan kitchen, a second living dining area with direct access to the terrace and swimming pool. The pool is… See full property details