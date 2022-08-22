SPANISH airports see 38 flight cancellations in three days due to easyJet pilots strike.

The easyJet pilots’ strike in Spain, which this Friday began its second period of three-day work stoppage, has caused disrupt and chaos at several Spanish airports.

Specifically 16 flights were cancellations last Friday, August 19, 10 on Saturday and an additional 12 cancellations were registered yesterday, Sunday, eight at Palma airport, two in Malaga and two in Barcelona.

According to the Spanish Airline Pilots Union (SEPLA) the cancellations that took place yesterday, Sunday, occurred between midnight and 9pm on international flights to and from Belfast and Birmingham (both in the UK), Milan (Italy) and Geneva (Switzerland).

So far the strikes at the British low-cost airline called on by SEPLA tally 74.

36 flight cancellations were made during the first period of stoppages which took place between August 12 and 14.

The pilots’ union SEPLA called a nine day strike action at the beginning of the month to demand better working conditions for Spain-based pilots at easyJet.

According to SEPLA the number of flights is very similar to what it was two years ago, therefore the pilot’s working conditions should be re-established accordingly.

A proposal rejected by easyJet despite six months of negotiations.

The third and final three day strike action for this month of August will take place on between Friday 27 and Sunday 29.

