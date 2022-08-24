POLICE are investigating the mysterious death of an Irish holidaymaker found floating in a neighbour’s pool.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, apparently drowned after climbing into the garden of a villa close to where his family have owned a vacation home for decades.

The father-of-two was found floating in the pool, in Benavista, on the Costa del Sol, shortly after 5am on Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the mysterious death of an Irish holidaymaker found floating in a neighbour’s pool. Image The Olive Press – Jon Clarke

He is believed to have banged his head and fallen into the pool after being alarmed by a neighbour’s dog.

Another man – understood to be his brother – had fled the multi-million euro villa and allegedly gone home.

According to a source, he was bleeding badly and left bloodied handprints on both a window and a door handle as he fled.

Police were called in early in the morning to pull out the body, which has now been sent for a toxicology report, it is understood.

An English family who had been staying in the villa were shocked to discover the man and have since moved to a nearby hotel for the remainder of their holiday.

The next door neighbour confirmed to the Olive Press the two men had climbed over his fence at 5am to get into the corner villa overlooking El Paraiso golf.

The Cuban man showed our reporters where they had got in and explained his dog had been alerted to the pair and ‘might have’ chased them.

He also confirmed that CCTV from his house that picked up the pair had now been given to Policia Nacional.

“It is really terrible. Horrible what happened and a real mystery what they were doing. All I know is it was very dark and you couldn’t make out their faces,” he said.

Labrador Napoleon sniffs the entry spot. Image The Olive Press – Jon Clarke

“I know that my dog Napoleon barked loudly and maybe chased them and that soon after 5am I got a phone call from the owner of the house next door telling me about the body.”

Police meanwhile, have also seized CCTV from Bernie’s Bar, in Benavista, where the whole family had been out with their children having supper on Friday night until 1.30am.

The Chinese owner told the Olive Press the family had been coming to the area for decades and were a ‘really nice group of people’.

“They seemed to be having a nice evening and were just enjoying themselves. All I know is they left at 1.30am and it seems the two brothers had gone out later and had the accident coming back home.

“They are both in their twenties and both have children I think.”

Night out at Bernie’s bar in Benavista. Image The Olive Press

It is understood that police are investigating if the pair had taken any illegal substances.

Yesterday, Estepona police station confirmed the death and said it was still being investigated.

“We cannot give out any information at this stage except to confirm that a man was found in a pool on Saturday morning,” said a spokesman.

