SPAIN braces for a warmer than average Autumn, with more heat and drought expected, but also the threat of torrential rains.

The coming season, although almost a month away, has been forecast to be warmer than usual.

According to Samuel Biener, an expert from Meteored (tiempo.com), September will be warmer than normal across most of the country.

It is expected that in a large part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, temperatures could be between 1ºC and 1.5ºC above average.

On the northern coast, in the Pyrenees and in the extreme south, temperatures are expected to be 0.5ºC or 1ºC above average for the month of September.

As autumn progresses, the weather expert also forecasts October to see temperatures slightly higher than average, about 0.5ºC to 1ºC higher than normal for the season.

Meanwhile, November will see temperatures back to normal for the time of year.

Despite the warmer than average Autumn, torrential rains are also expected.

The months of October and November are forecast to be wetter than normal in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Murcia and the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, meteorologists foresee an undulating jet stream, which can lower pressure and cause stormy weather, to trigger DANAS (upper-level isolated depression) more popularly known in Spain as agota fria – literally ‘cold drop’ in the Peninsula, especially in Mediterranean areas.

